Home » India » Five-Member Trinamool Congress Delegation to Visit Violence-Hit Manipur on Wednesday

Five-Member Trinamool Congress Delegation to Visit Violence-Hit Manipur on Wednesday

The delegation will reach Imphal around 11 am and will meet those affected by the violence, especially women and children

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 13:04 IST

New Delhi, India

Security personal during violence in Imphal. (File: PTI)
A five-member Trinamool Congress delegation will visit violence-hit Manipur on Wednesday, party leader Sushmita Dev said.

The delegation will reach Imphal around 11 am and will try its best to meet those affected by violence, especially women and children of all communities, she said.

    • Dev said TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee was among the first to seek permission from the government to allow her to visit the state.

    "Manipur is being destroyed and the prime minister is silent," she said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 19, 2023, 13:04 IST
    last updated: July 19, 2023, 13:04 IST
