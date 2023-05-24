Five of Family Found Dead in Kerala, Police Suspect Murder-Suicide

Trends :Sengol in New ParliamentVande BharatPM ModiThe Kerala StoryWeather Updates
Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 10:37 IST

Kannur, India

The children were found hanging from the staircase and the couple from ceiling fans in the house (Representative Image: Shutterstock)
Five members of a family, including three children, were found dead at their residence at Cherupuzha in this district on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to preliminary investigation it appears to be a case of murder-suicide where the couple, who got married last week, killed the children and then hung themselves.

The children were found hanging from the staircase and the couple from ceiling fans in the house. The three children were of the woman from her first marriage.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of May 23-24, they said. The residents of the area alerted the police this morning that such an incident had occurred, a senior police officer said.

first published: May 24, 2023, 10:37 IST
last updated: May 24, 2023, 10:37 IST
