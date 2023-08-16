Five People Dead as Lorry Crashes into Auto-Rickshaw in Telangana's Warangal

Five people died and two others were injured when a lorry, supposedly driven by a drunk man, hit an auto-rickshaw they were travelling in from the opposite direction in Warangal district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred near Yellanda village in Wardhannapet mandal of the district around 7.30 am, they said adding three people died on the spot.

Two persons, among the four who were injured in the accident, were rushed to a hospital but died while undergoing treatment.

Two people are receiving treatment in the hospital.

The deceased include honey sellers and the auto-rickshaw driver, a police official said.