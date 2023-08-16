Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » Five People Dead as Lorry Crashes into Auto-Rickshaw in Telangana's Warangal

Five People Dead as Lorry Crashes into Auto-Rickshaw in Telangana's Warangal

Two persons, among the four who were injured in the accident, were rushed to a hospital but died while undergoing treatment

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 11:57 IST

Hyderabad, India

Two people are receiving treatment in the hospital (Representative Image/News18)
Two people are receiving treatment in the hospital (Representative Image/News18)

Five people died and two others were injured when a lorry, supposedly driven by a drunk man, hit an auto-rickshaw they were travelling in from the opposite direction in Warangal district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred near Yellanda village in Wardhannapet mandal of the district around 7.30 am, they said adding three people died on the spot.

Two persons, among the four who were injured in the accident, were rushed to a hospital but died while undergoing treatment.

Two people are receiving treatment in the hospital.

Advertisement

The deceased include honey sellers and the auto-rickshaw driver, a police official said.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • They used to collect honey in the forest area and sold it in towns and the incident occurred when they were on their way to collect the substance, police said.

    The lorry driver, who was allegedly drunk, was taken into custody, police said. Further investigation was on.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: August 16, 2023, 11:57 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 11:57 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App