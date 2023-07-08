Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsNews18 Mega UCC PollHimachal RainsKhalistan Protest
Flash Floods in Spain Turn Roads Into Rapids, Wash Away Vehicles | WATCH

This comes as Spanish authorities have shut down schools and universities in the coastal southeast provinces

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 21:05 IST

Spain

Screengrab from a video that shows flooding in Zaragoza. (Twitter/HydrometryEA)
Screengrab from a video that shows flooding in Zaragoza. (Twitter/HydrometryEA)

Torrential rains caused flash floods, submerging cars, closing off roads and leaving several houses underwater in cities across Spain, even as more heavy rainfall continued.

Videos on social media, showed Zaragoza, located in the country’s northeast,  showed residential streets flooded as high-currents of muddy tides enter houses, and completely submerged walkways.

In one video, an aerial view of the city showed roads turned into high-current rivers that were sweeping away heavy vehicles at great speeds.

In another video, people were seen sitting on the roofs of their vehicles trying to stop the currents from taking them. Failing to save their cars, most people could be seen flowing in the direction of the tides.

Roadways were underwater and powerful storms saw nearly 2 inches of rain across the country’s northeast regions on Thursday.

This comes as Spanish authorities have shut down schools and universities in the coastal southeast provinces, Reuters said.

    • Some of the worst hit areas, including Murcia, Valencia and Andalusia regions, were on high-alert flood warnings.

    first published: July 08, 2023, 21:02 IST
    last updated: July 08, 2023, 21:05 IST
