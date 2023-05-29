Flight Operations Hit at Mangaluru Airport

Trends :Delhi Shahbad Dairy MurderBank HolidaysWrestlers' ProtestRain AlertSurat Viral Video
A release from the MIA here said a technical issue with the runway lighting, flights to and from Mangaluru were affected

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 12:34 IST

Karnataka, India

Incoming flights from Chennai and Bengaluru were also delayed.(Representational Image)
The flight operations, both arrival and departure, at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) were affected due to technical issues.

A release from the MIA here said a technical issue with the runway lighting, flights to and from Mangaluru were affected. The issue started around 7 pm on Sunday.

The IndiGo flight from Mumbai (6E5188) was diverted to Kannur International Airport. The departure of the Air India Express flight to Bahrain (IX 789), scheduled at 8.05 pm, was put on hold.

Incoming flights from Chennai and Bengaluru were also delayed, the release said, adding that the technical issue was resolved after 9.30 pm.

