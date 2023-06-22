Assam Grapples with Severe Flooding as Rainfall Inundates New Areas, 1.2 Lakh Affected in 10 Districts

The flood situation in Assam remained severe on Thursday as continuous rainfall across various parts of the state led to the inundation of new areas. According to an official bulletin, nearly 1.2 lakh people have been affected by the deluge in 10 districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange alert’ forecasting ‘very heavy’ to ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall in several districts of Assam over the next few days.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati, under the IMD, has issued a 24-hour warning starting from Wednesday, followed by a ‘yellow’ alert for Thursday and Friday. An ‘orange’ alert signifies the need to be prepared for action, while a ‘yellow’ alert advises to stay vigilant and updated.

According to the flood report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 1,19,800 people have been affected by the deluge in districts including Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur, and Udalguri. Nalbari is the most severely affected, with nearly 45,000 people suffering, followed by Baksa with over 26,500 and Lakhimpur with more than 25,000.

To provide assistance, the administration has set up 14 relief camps in five districts where 2,091 individuals have taken shelter. Additionally, 17 relief distribution centers have been established in five districts. The efforts to rescue affected individuals involve the participation of the army, paramilitary forces, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES), civil administrations, NGOs, and local residents. So far, they have successfully rescued 1,280 people from various locations.

At present, 780 villages are under water and 10,591.85 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA bulletin said. Massive erosions have been witnessed in Baksa, Barpeta, Sonitpur, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, South Salmara and Udalguri, it said.

Incidents of landslides due to heavy rainfall were reported from places in Dima Hasao and Kamrup Metropolitan. Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Sonitpur, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Chirang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Udalguri, Dhemaji and Majuli. Urban areas were inundated at many places across Barpeta, Darrang, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kokrajhar and Nalbari districts.