Trends :PM Modi in USBollywood Music in USBMC Covid ScamAssam FloodsUP Heatwave
Home » India » Assam Grapples with Severe Flooding as Rainfall Inundates New Areas, 1.2 Lakh Affected in 10 Districts

Assam Grapples with Severe Flooding as Rainfall Inundates New Areas, 1.2 Lakh Affected in 10 Districts

IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has issued the warning for 24 hours from Wednesday, followed by a 'yellow' alert for Thursday and Friday.

Advertisement

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 11:46 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

The Brahmaputra River's tributary Beki is flowing above the danger mark at three places, the ASDMA report pointed out (PTI Photo)
The Brahmaputra River's tributary Beki is flowing above the danger mark at three places, the ASDMA report pointed out (PTI Photo)

The flood situation in Assam remained severe on Thursday as continuous rainfall across various parts of the state led to the inundation of new areas. According to an official bulletin, nearly 1.2 lakh people have been affected by the deluge in 10 districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange alert’ forecasting ‘very heavy’ to ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall in several districts of Assam over the next few days.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati, under the IMD, has issued a 24-hour warning starting from Wednesday, followed by a ‘yellow’ alert for Thursday and Friday. An ‘orange’ alert signifies the need to be prepared for action, while a ‘yellow’ alert advises to stay vigilant and updated.

Advertisement

According to the flood report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 1,19,800 people have been affected by the deluge in districts including Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur, and Udalguri. Nalbari is the most severely affected, with nearly 45,000 people suffering, followed by Baksa with over 26,500 and Lakhimpur with more than 25,000.

To provide assistance, the administration has set up 14 relief camps in five districts where 2,091 individuals have taken shelter. Additionally, 17 relief distribution centers have been established in five districts. The efforts to rescue affected individuals involve the participation of the army, paramilitary forces, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES), civil administrations, NGOs, and local residents. So far, they have successfully rescued 1,280 people from various locations.

Advertisement

At present, 780 villages are under water and 10,591.85 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA bulletin said. Massive erosions have been witnessed in Baksa, Barpeta, Sonitpur, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, South Salmara and Udalguri, it said.

Advertisement

Incidents of landslides due to heavy rainfall were reported from places in Dima Hasao and Kamrup Metropolitan. Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Sonitpur, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Chirang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Udalguri, Dhemaji and Majuli. Urban areas were inundated at many places across Barpeta, Darrang, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kokrajhar and Nalbari districts.

top videos
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Dharmendra Shares A Warm Moment With First Wife Prakash Kaur At Karan Deol's Wedding; Pic Goes Viral
  • Kartik Aaryan's Sweet Gesture Towards Kiara Advani At 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' Song Launch Melts Hearts
  • Ibrahim, Palak Party Together | Alia Jets Off For Vacation With Ranbir, Raha; Takes Deepika's Quiz
  • Kiara Advani Wears Same Jacket As Sara Ali Khan For 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Event | Who Wore It Better?

    • The Brahmaputra River’s tributary Beki is flowing above the danger mark at three places, the ASDMA report pointed out.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Abhro BanerjeeCovering day-to-day national and international news without the noise around it ...Read More

    first published: June 22, 2023, 10:08 IST
    last updated: June 22, 2023, 11:46 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App