Floodwater Submerges Several BSF Posts Along International Border in Punjab's Ferozepur

Several BSF outposts and the barbed wire fencing along the India-Pakistan border have been inundated in Punjab’s Ferozepur district due to a rise in the Sutlej’s water level, an official said on Sunday.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops are keeping a close watch on the situation, the official said.

Many villages near the International Border in Ferozepur bore the brunt of the swollen Sutlej, forcing residents of flood-hit areas to move to safer locations.

According to the official, "Despite all the challenges and adversity, our jawans are maintaining 24-hour vigil. They are manning the area without caring about their personal safety." "Surveillance has been heightened with the help of motorboats to prevent potential adversaries from exploiting the situation. Though the BSF posts have been submerged, personnel are performing their duty without any breaks," the official added.

Advertisement

BSF posts along the border have been submerged under five to six feet of water, he said.

More than 150 villages in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Tarn Taran, Kapurthala, Rupnagar, Ferozepur and Fazilka districts have been hit following the release of excess water from the Pong and the Bhakra dams.

After the release of surplus water from the two reservoirs on August 14, the Beas and the Sutlej flooded low-lying areas and locations near the riverbanks.

Officials said personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, Army and the BSF are engaged in the relief operations.

Over 2,500 villagers have been rescued in Ferozepur, they said and added that 24 boats are deployed for the operation.

Advertisement

On Sunday, 2.10 lakh cusec of water was released downstream from the Harike headworks while 2.50 lakh cusecs were released from the Hussainiwala headworks, the officials said.

The Ferozepur district administration, with help from the Red Cross and various non-government organisations, is serving food to the affected villagers.