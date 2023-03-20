Flyer Dies of Heart Attack on IndiGo Flight from Mumbai to Bangkok

An Bangkok-bound IndiGo flight from Mumbai was diverted after a passenger on board suffered a heart attack and passed away on Sunday. IndiGo flight 6E-57 was diverted to Myanmar due to the medical emergency, as per reports.

The passenger suffered a heart attack less than an hour after the flight took off from Mumbai at 4 pm, the Times of India said citing a flyer on board.

He said that the passenger died and the flight was diverted to an airport in Myanmar. It took off from Yangon about five hours later.

This comes only a few days after after a Ranchi-Pune IndiGo flight was diverted to Nagpur due to a medical emergency after a passenger fell ill on Thursday.

“The passenger was unconscious on the flight and was rushed to the hospital for medical assistance but unfortunately did not survive," the airline’s spokesperson said in a statement.

