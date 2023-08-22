Flying Squirrels To African Gray Parrot, Virgin Earth's Aviary In Ooty Is Heaven For Bird Enthusiasts

The Virgin Earth in Ooty, Tamil Nadu is a tourist village that offers visitors an opportunity to be one with nature. The place houses a bird kingdom, aka, an aviary that also gives people an experience to fish, barbeque, set up a campfire, see the aquarium, pick their own vegetables and witness a picturesque sunset.

Nestled amidst the lush yet spectacular landscape in Ooty’s Virgin Earth, the bird park has been attracting a lot of visitors as it offers a mesmerising experience for nature enthusiasts, birdwatchers and visitors, in general, to connect with the vibrant birdlife. Spread across a vast land, the aviary houses a carefully curated diverse bird species both indigenous and exotic.

It boasts a wide variety of parrots including a bird native to South Africa, called African Gray Parrot. What makes this bird unique is that it has the memory capacity of a six-year-old and experts consider them to be one of the most intelligent birds in the world.

At this aviary, one can also find Silver Pheasant, which is native to China. The bird looks like a peacock and is known to mostly live in cold regions only. You can also see the California Quail. Such birds are known to be found in the dense forests of California only. They make a rare noise which makes them unique.