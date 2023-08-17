Focus on Rescue Ops, No Time for Politics: Anurag Thakur After CM Sukhu Blames Centre for Himachal Disaster

Responding to the allegation of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Himachal government that the unprecedented devastation in the state due to the monsoon exists because of the random construction of highways, including on the Shimla-Mandi route, Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur told News18 that it is a “sensitive" issue and he does not want to engage in a war of words with the state government.

“There are many people who have lost their lives and livelihood. The focus of any and every government should be to ensure maximum rescue and relief operations right now. This is not the time to play the blame game," Thakur told News18.

He further indicated that it is a bit too early to talk about issues like this, even as the state government seems to be speaking in different voices. “It is an important issue and one should wait for the detailed report on this regard before jumping the gun."

On CM Sukhu’s alleged remark that Bihari labourers were responsible for the destruction of houses in the state, Thakur said, “What has people of Bihar got to do with what is happening in Himachal? The state (Bihar) has played a big role in nation-building with its labourers as well as people who have occupied prominent positions across the country, whether as IAS or IPS officers. This comment by the state government reflects the mindset of the Congress party."

Sukhu had said labourers from outside Himachal Pradesh construct floor on floors without applying scientific methods. The CM later clarified that he did not make such remark and that people from Bihar are like “brothers", and the destruction in the state was due to the “the fault of our structural engineering".

Thakur, who is also the MP from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, will be in the state from August 20 to 22 to review the situation in the wake of the tragedy.

The central government has provided support to Himachal Pradesh, which has witnessed destruction due to heavy rains and flash floods, with the deployment of National Disaster Response Force and other rescue teams in the state.