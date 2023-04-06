Following Partner Oban, Cheetah Asha Leaves Kuno, Enters Surrounding Village; Official Distressed

Asha, the cheetah named by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has left Kuno National Park, which has added to the frustration of forest officers. On April 2, one of the Namibian cheetahs, had entered a village in Vijaypur Tehsil of Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district, about 20 kilometres from the Kuno National Park.

These officers have been making frantic attempts for four days to get Asha’s partner, Oban, back into the protected zone. Oban and Asha were a couple who were released together into the wild on March 11 as the final step of the translocation process.

On Wednesday, the foresters were dismayed to discover that Asha had also left the sanctuary, which had been her home since September 17, 2022, while Oban continues to roam carefree in the villages around Kuno.

Eight cheetahs — five females and three males — were translocated to India from Namibia on September 17, 2022, under the ambitious Cheetah reintroduction programme of the Modi government.

The male cheetahs were named Freddie, Elton, and Oban, while the female cheetahs are Siyaya, Aasha, Tbilisi, Sasha, and Savannah.

Last week, Namibian cheetah Sasha died due to a kidney ailment. Sasha died because of a kidney ailment which she was suffering from even before her translocation from Namibia, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF-Wildlife) JS Chauhan said.

