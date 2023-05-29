Trends :Delhi Shahbad Dairy MurderBank HolidaysWrestlers' ProtestRain AlertSurat Viral Video
Home » India » For Chamarajanagar Farmers, A South African Crop To The Rescue

For Chamarajanagar Farmers, A South African Crop To The Rescue

Chia crop that originated from South Africa is flourishing now in villages such as Punjanur, Kullur, Rangasandra, and Budipadaga in the Chamarajanagar district.

May 29, 2023, 18:59 IST

Farmers, who were accustomed to raising crops such as maize, millet, and sugarcane faced multiple issues, including the threat of wild animals.
Indian farmers face a lot of issues such as lack of water, low-quality of seeds, unpredicted rains, and wild animals on a regular basis. To overcome all these issues, the farmers of Chamarajanagar decided to come up with a new crop. The Chia crop, which originated in South Africa, has flourished in multiple villages, including Punjanur, Kullur, Rangasandra, and Budipadaga, of the Chamarajanagar district.

Inspiration from the farmers of Mysore:

Just a couple of years ago, the Chia crop was grown for the first time in India by the HD Kote farmers from the Mysore district of Karnataka. Following the massive success of the HD Kota farmers, their Chamarajanagar counterparts also opted for the crop.

Farmers, who were accustomed to raising crops such as maize, millet, and sugarcane faced multiple issues, including the threat of wild animals. However, that’s not the case with the Chia crop. Farmers claim that no wild animal wishes to eat Chia, so there is no danger of loss of crop. On this note, let us discuss some other benefits of this crop.

Limited need for water

The Chia crop also called Kanree also enjoys other benefits. Unlike several other crops, it does not need much water. In addition to this, it is rich in protein, fibre, and iron chia. It further enjoys several nutrients and medicinal properties, including omega-3. For the unaware, Chia is used in making products like ice cream, dessert, yoghurt, and bread.

    • High sales value

    Farmers, who grow three to four quintals of Chia per acre, can easily sell it for Rs 25,000 to 30,000 per quintal. The farmers of Chamarajanagar seem motivated to try out new things. This positive attitude has helped them find a solution to some major problems.

    May 29, 2023, 18:59 IST
    May 29, 2023, 18:59 IST
