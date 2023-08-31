For Ganesh Chaturthi 2023, BEST Will Install Over 2,000 Lights Across Mumbai

For public processions on Ganesh Chaturthi and idol immersions, Mumbai’s electricity and public transport service provider has decided to install over 2,000 lights across the financial capital. The lights will be used to illuminate 71 procession routes, 20 immersion sites and 39 artificial ponds.

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) on Wednesday said in a media statement that it oversees the lighting plan for public procession route and immersion places during Ganesh Chaturthi as per a mandate by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The BEST undertaking stated that they will be installing 15 permanent lamps at the immersion sites and a total of eight diesel generator sets will be arranged for alternative power supply at the immersion sites to ensure smooth power supply in case of emergency in crowded places.

“Every year the electricity supply department of BEST prepares the lighting plan for public Ganeshotsav procession route immersion places as per the mandate given by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and provides temporary power supply to the Ganeshotsav mandals as per their power supply demand application," the undertaking said.

Giving out details of their plan, the department said that they decided to light 2,296 lamps at 71 procession routes, 20 immersion sites and 39 artificial ponds for Ganesha devotees in Mumbai.

According to a report in Mid-day, BEST will also install 19 searchlights with high intensity to help lifeguards reach the depth of the sea in cases of emergency at immersion sites.