'For Goodness' Sake, Have to Give Credit...': Madhavan on Lauding PM Modi for Chandrayaan-3 Success

Fresh from his win at the 69th National Film Awards, where he clinched the ‘Best Feature Film’ for his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, R Madhavan said he has the “deepest respect" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he was applauding the post rather than being politically aligned.

In an interview to CNN-News18, Madhavan responded to those calling him out for congratulating the prime minister on the success of Chandrayaan-3. Many criticised him and said he should have given credit only to ISRO and not to Modi.

Advertisement

“I’m in love with India, in love with fact that India’s doing great right now. And I have the deepest, utmost respect for my prime minister. And I can tell you this that the PM of India today will, with me, clap for the next PM, whoever is doing good for India. It’s the post and position that we’re applauding and it’s not politically aligned. It’s a big crime not to acknowledge good work or the progress the country is making because that’s being unfair with the country," Madhavan said.

“For some misguided people, you can’t do anything right. If a small child smiles, they’ll find a reason why the child should not smile. We have to make allowances for these poor souls, but that does not mean we shouldn’t give credit where it’s due. And for goodness’ sake, you have to give credit. What are you going to do about it if it has happened during this government’s time?" he asked.