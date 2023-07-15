Trends :Delhi FloodsVande Bharat FireDelhi Yamuna Bengaluru NewsFuel Prices Today
Home » India » 'Forced Me to Sleep With His Friend': Noida Woman Accuses Husband of 'Wife-swapping'; 9 Booked

She approached the police on June 23 and further alleged that after getting married, her in-laws allegedly pressurised her to adopt "more modern lifestyle"

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 18:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Meanwhile, the police have booked nine people to probe the matter. (Representative image/Shutterstock)

A woman has lodged a police complaint against her husband for alleged “wife-swapping" and forcing her to establish physical relations with other men in Uttar Pradesh. The woman stays with her husband and in-laws in Noida sector 137.

Quoting her police complaint India Today reported that the woman has alleged that her husband made her “forcefully drink alcohol" and asked her to get “physically involved with his friend at a house party".

In her complaint, the victim said her husband forced her to sleep with his friend at a party last year and in turn, he would do the same with his friend’s wife.

Meanwhile, the police have booked nine people to probe the matter.

She approached the police on June 23 and further alleged that after getting married, her in-laws allegedly pressurised her to adopt “more modern lifestyle".

    • According to the woman, her mother-in-law used to decide on what days she should have physical intimacy with her husband, India Today reported.

    Further investigation into the matter is underway.

    first published: July 15, 2023, 17:12 IST
    last updated: July 15, 2023, 18:29 IST
