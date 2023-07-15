'Forced Me to Sleep With His Friend': Noida Woman Accuses Husband of 'Wife-swapping'; 9 Booked

A woman has lodged a police complaint against her husband for alleged “wife-swapping" and forcing her to establish physical relations with other men in Uttar Pradesh. The woman stays with her husband and in-laws in Noida sector 137.

Quoting her police complaint India Today reported that the woman has alleged that her husband made her “forcefully drink alcohol" and asked her to get “physically involved with his friend at a house party".

In her complaint, the victim said her husband forced her to sleep with his friend at a party last year and in turn, he would do the same with his friend’s wife.

Meanwhile, the police have booked nine people to probe the matter.

She approached the police on June 23 and further alleged that after getting married, her in-laws allegedly pressurised her to adopt “more modern lifestyle".