Former CM Kumaraswamy Hospitalised After Complaining of Weakness and Discomfort

The 63-year-old Janata Dal (Secular) leader, son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, was immediately evaluated, and treatment was begun, Apollo Hospitals said in a health bulletin, adding that he has responded well

PTI

August 30, 2023, 17:31 IST

Bengaluru, India

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. (File Photo)
Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was admitted to a private hospital on Wednesday after complaining of weakness and discomfort.

    • The 63-year-old Janata Dal (Secular) leader, son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, was immediately evaluated, and treatment was begun, Apollo Hospitals said in a health bulletin, adding that he has responded well.

    "Currently, Kumaraswamy is haemodynamically stable, comfortable and coherent and he has been kept under close observation, " it said. “Let us collectively send our thoughts and prayers for his swift recovery," it added.

