Delhi: Former Congress MLA's Wife Killed in Tragic Accident; SUV Driver Arrested

In a tragic accident on Monday, former Congress MLA Rajesh Lilothia’s wife Madhu Lilothia passed away.

The police reported that the car she was traveling in was hit by another vehicle in the Kashmere Gate area of North Delhi. The victim, a resident of Anand Parvat, was fatally injured in the collision.

Allegedly, a speeding SUV was responsible for the accident. Following the incident, the driver of the SUV fled the scene but was later arrested and charged with rash driving and causing death by negligence.

He has been identified as Zainul, a resident of Seelampur, they added.

News agency ANI reported that DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi said: “Her car met with an accident with an SUV. Prima facie the collision is from the side," he said, adding the accused SUV driver had fled from the scene immediately after the incident.

He said that the victim was taken to a hospital after the accident, where doctors declared her brought dead.

DCP Kalsi further said the accused was later arrested on the basis of the SUV’s registration number and its owner’s information.