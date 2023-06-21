Trends :PM Modi in USKarnataka BandhDelhi NewsFuel Prices TodayAdipurush Row
Home » India » Former Kerala Minister MA Kuttappan Dies At 76

Former Kerala Minister MA Kuttappan Dies At 76

A multiple-time MLA, Kuttappan had served as minister for Welfare of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes in the A K Antony ministry in 2001

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 12:10 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

Kuttappan is survived by his wife and two children (Image: Twitter/@KeralaGovernor)
Kuttappan is survived by his wife and two children (Image: Twitter/@KeralaGovernor)

Senior Congress leader and former minister M A Kuttappan died at a private hospital here following an illness on Tuesday night, party sources said. He was 76.

Kuttappan is survived by his wife and two children.

A multiple-time MLA, Kuttappan had served as minister for Welfare of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes in the A K Antony ministry in 2001.

During his long political career, he also served as a general secretary and executive committee member of the KPCC, a senate member of the Calicut University, and Railway Recruitment Board member.

Hailing from Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district, Kuttappan was an MBBS graduate and a practising medical doctor.

Advertisement

He quit his medical profession to embark on a career in politics after being attracted to the principles of the Congress.

After joining the party in 1978, he represented Wandoor, Chelakkara and Njarakkal constituencies in the state Assembly during various years.

top videos
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Dharmendra Shares A Warm Moment With First Wife Prakash Kaur At Karan Deol's Wedding; Pic Goes Viral
  • Kartik Aaryan's Sweet Gesture Towards Kiara Advani At 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' Song Launch Melts Hearts
  • Ibrahim, Palak Party Together | Alia Jets Off For Vacation With Ranbir, Raha; Takes Deepika's Quiz
  • Kiara Advani Wears Same Jacket As Sara Ali Khan For 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Event | Who Wore It Better?

    • He withdrew from active politics some years ago due to health reasons, Congress sources added.

    Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan was among those who condoled the senior politician’s death.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 21, 2023, 12:10 IST
    last updated: June 21, 2023, 12:10 IST
    Read More