Trends :Mumbai RainsUniform Civil CodeDelhi RapeEid 2023Weather Change Illness
Home » India » Former UP Lawmaker Satyendra Solanki Gets Relief as Delhi HC Sets Aside Conviction, Sentencing in 1997 Murder Case

Former UP Lawmaker Satyendra Solanki Gets Relief as Delhi HC Sets Aside Conviction, Sentencing in 1997 Murder Case

A division bench headed by Justice Mukta Gupta and comprising Justice Poonam Bamba issued the orders while hearing a plea filed by Solanki challenging the 2019 judgment of a trial court.

Advertisement

Reported By: Ananya Bhatnagar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 14:05 IST

New Delhi, India

The case was originally registered at Civil Lines police station in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, but it was later transferred to Delhi (File pic/News18)
The case was originally registered at Civil Lines police station in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, but it was later transferred to Delhi (File pic/News18)

In a major development, the Delhi High Court on Monday overturned the conviction and sentence of former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Satyendra Solanki in a case related to the murder of Inder Pal Dhaka on June 24, 1997.

A division bench headed by Justice Mukta Gupta and comprising Justice Poonam Bamba issued the orders while hearing a plea filed by Solanki challenging the 2019 judgment of a trial court.

“The prosecution has failed to establish its case beyond a reasonable doubt. Therefore, the conviction of the appellant for the offenses punishable under Sections 302/307 IPC cannot be sustained. The impugned judgment of conviction and order on sentence is accordingly set aside," stated the bench in its verdict.

Advertisement

During the judgment, the court took note of the post-mortem report, which revealed 17 gunshot injuries consisting of entry and exit wounds on the deceased’s body, suggesting significant blood loss. However, contradictory statements in the cross-examination indicated there was not much blood oozing out from the body of the deceased’s brother at the time.

“It is difficult to believe that a person who sustained indiscriminate gunshots and suffered 17 injuries would have minimal blood oozing from the wounds," remarked the bench.

Satyendra Solanki, the former lawmaker, was represented by Senior Advocate K.K. Manan and Advocate Uditi Bali, while the Delhi Police was represented by APP Shubhi Gupta.

In 2019, Satender Solanki and his brother Harender Solanki were convicted by Delhi’s Patiala House Court for the offenses of murder (302 IPC) and attempted murder (307 IPC).

The case was originally registered at Civil Lines police station in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, but it was later transferred to Delhi following the directions of the Supreme Court.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Social Media PDA Post Marriage Has The Internet In A Meltdown
  • Lust Stories 2 Set For Premiere | Will Sequel To 2018 Film Give Another Kiara-esque Success Story?
  • Ravi Kishan's Daughter Ishita Shukla To Join Defence Forces | Star Kids Who Defied Nepotism Debate
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike
  • Disha Patani's Deadlift Video Is The Fitness Motivation We Need | Why Weight Training Is Important

    • Solanki’s legal counsel, KK Manan and Uditi Bali, argued that the prosecution’s narrative was flawed, as there was no apparent motive for the killing, given that the assailant and the deceased were not acquainted with each other.

    “My client is a victim of political rivalry," asserted Mr. Manan before the Division Bench of the Delhi High Court.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Ananya BhatnagarAnanya Bhatnagar, Correspondent at CNN-News18, reports on various legal issues a...Read More

    first published: June 27, 2023, 14:05 IST
    last updated: June 27, 2023, 14:05 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App