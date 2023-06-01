Trends :Odisha Train AccidentOdisha Accident VideoOdisha Accident ReactionsOdisha Accident ExperienceCocktail Drugs Banned
Home » India » Forty Passengers Injured as Bus Falls into Gorge in Himachal

Forty Passengers Injured as Bus Falls into Gorge in Himachal

Ambulances have been dispatched to the spot, according to the state emergency operation centre

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 14:16 IST

Shimla, India

The accident took place in Himachal's Mandi district (Representational Image/ANI)
The accident took place in Himachal's Mandi district (Representational Image/ANI)

A bus rolled down into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district on Thursday, leaving 40 passengers injured, police said.

Ambulances have been dispatched to the spot, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Further details are awaited.

top videos
  • Shahid Kapoor On Who Can Replace Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan: 'NOBODY!' | Bloody Daddy | EXCLUSIVE
  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raises A Toast For Her Friendship With Vijay Deverakonda; And We Are In Awe
  • Sara Ali Khan Makes A Case For Sharara Sets & Anarkali Suits For Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Promotions
  • Deepika, Ranbir At YJHD Reunion | Aamir & Kapil's Bromance | Madhuri & Karisma's Dance Of Friendship
  • SidKiara's Insta PDA Lights Up Internet | Parineeti Mum On Wedding Date | Ranveer's Hollywood Dreams

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 01, 2023, 14:16 IST
    last updated: June 01, 2023, 14:16 IST
    Read More