Forty Passengers Injured as Bus Falls into Gorge in Himachal

A bus rolled down into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district on Thursday, leaving 40 passengers injured, police said. Ambulances have been dispatched to the spot, according to the state emergency operation centre. Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)