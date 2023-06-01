UP: Four Family Members, Including 2 Kids, Killed After Their Scooty Hit, Dragged by SUV in Lucknow

Four members of a family including two children were killed after their scooty was hit and dragged by a speeding SUV in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.

The incident took place in Aliganj area on Tuesday night. The two-wheeler got stuck under the four-wheeler and was dragged for some distance, police said.

The victims were rushed to the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) where they were declared dead.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Singh (35), his 32-year-old wife and two children, aged 10 and 7, the police said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident.

In another road accident, a 57-year-old man was killed on Wednesday after his two-wheeler was hit by a truck on National Highway-9 in Delhi.

A senior police officer said the rider of the two-wheeler was rushed to the LBS hospital, where he was declared dead. The truck driver, Arjun (32) of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended, he said.

The deceased was identified as Subedar, a resident of Ghaziabad. A gardener by profession, he used to work in Chanakyapuri and was on his way to New Delhi, the officer said. An autopsy was conducted at the LBS mortuary and the body was handed over to the kin of the deceased, police added.

(With PTI inputs)