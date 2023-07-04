Four Flights Diverted from Delhi Airport to Amritsar, Lucknow Due to Bad Weather

Four flights were diverted from the Delhi airport in the afternoon on Tuesday due to bad weather in the national capital, according to an official.
The official said three flights were diverted to Amritsar and one flight to Lucknow. All were domestic flights.
Vistara Airlines tweeted the flight diversions update.
top videos
Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads
Light rainfall or thundershower has been predicted for Delhi on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published: July 04, 2023, 19:13 IST
last updated: July 04, 2023, 19:13 IST