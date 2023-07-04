Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Four Flights Diverted from Delhi Airport to Amritsar, Lucknow Due to Bad Weather

Four Flights Diverted from Delhi Airport to Amritsar, Lucknow Due to Bad Weather

The official said that all flights were domestic, of which three were diverted to Amritsar and one was diverted to Lucknow

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 19:13 IST

Delhi, India

Four flights were diverted from Delhi due to bad weather after heavy rains lashed out in parts of Gurugram and Delhi. (Representational Image)
Four flights were diverted from Delhi due to bad weather after heavy rains lashed out in parts of Gurugram and Delhi. (Representational Image)

Four flights were diverted from the Delhi airport in the afternoon on Tuesday due to bad weather in the national capital, according to an official.

The official said three flights were diverted to Amritsar and one flight to Lucknow. All were domestic flights.

Vistara Airlines tweeted the flight diversions update.

    • Light rainfall or thundershower has been predicted for Delhi on Tuesday.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 04, 2023, 19:13 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 19:13 IST
