Trends :J&K Terror OpManipur ViolenceWrestlers' ProtestHealth NewsSudan Conflict
Home » India » Four Killed, 30 Injured as Vehicle on Way to Wedding Venue Overturns in Jarkhand

Four Killed, 30 Injured as Vehicle on Way to Wedding Venue Overturns in Jarkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 13:28 IST

Ranchi, India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident (Representational Image/@ANI)
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident (Representational Image/@ANI)

At least four people were killed and 30 others injured after a vehicle on its way to a wedding ceremony overturned in Jharkhand’s Gumla district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred late on Tuesday night in Dumri area when the pickup van with several wedding guests on board fell on its side after the driver lost control over the vehicle, Gumla Superintendent of Police Ehtesham Waquarib said.

“Four people were killed and 30 others injured when the pickup van on its way to a wedding ceremony at Dumri overturned," the SP told PTI.

All four people died on the spot while the injured have been admitted to a local hospital, he said.

Advertisement

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

“Heartbroken by the news of the death of four people in a road accident in Dumri, Gumla. May God give strength to the bereaved family members …Medical facilities are being provided to the injured people in the accident," Soren said in a tweet.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

first published: May 03, 2023, 13:28 IST
last updated: May 03, 2023, 13:28 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Will Melt Your Hearts With Their Cute And Hot Couple Photos, Check Out Their Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor, Diana Penty Among Celebrities At Backstreet Boys Concert In Mumbai, See Pics