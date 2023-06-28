Trends :Rain NewsMira Road Goat RowHijab in Op TheatresMumbai Water CrisisBurnol Maker Fails
Four Killed as Car Falls into Gorge in Himachal

The occupants of the car were returning to Devathi after attending a marriage when the accident took place

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 13:43 IST

Shimla, India

The bodies of the victims were pulled out from the gorge with the help of the fire brigade (Representative Image: Shutterstock)
A car rolled down into a gorge on Bhadrash-Rohru link road in the Shimla district on Wednesday, leaving four people dead and another seriously injured, police said.

The occupants of the car were returning to Devathi after attending a marriage when the accident took place.

    • The bodies of the victims were pulled out from the gorge with the help of the fire brigade, Sub Inspector Jaidev said.

    The deceased have been identified as Avinash Manta (24), Sandeep (40), Suman (22), and Himani (22), all from Rampur Tehsil.  The injured woman was identified as Shiwani (22).

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 28, 2023, 13:43 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 13:43 IST
