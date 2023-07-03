Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Four Killed as Car Rams into Pillar in Rajasthan's Palwal

A car spun out of control and rammed into a pillar in Palwal, Rajasthan, killing four friends on the way to Balaji Temple in Mehandipur.

Published By: Niranjana VB

PTI

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 21:26 IST

Palwal, India

A car spun out of control and rammed into a pillar in Palwal, Rajasthan, killing four friends on the way to Balaji Temple in Mehandipur.(Image- Shutterstock)
Four friends en route to Balaji Temple in Rajasthan’s Mehandipur were killed when their car went out of control and rammed into a pillar in this district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place near the Hathin area here on the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway around 2 am on Sunday, they added.

The accident left the four persons critically injured, following which the police rushed took them to a civil hospital here, where Kamlesh and Beerpal were declared brought dead, the Investigating Officer (IO) Sub-Inspector Sachin Kumar said.

Two others were referred to a Delhi hospital, where Sonu Pal died late Sunday night while Sher Singh succumbed on Monday morning, Kumar said.

    • The deceased were residents of Niyamatpur village in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. All of them were in the age group of 30 to 35 years and used to work as taxi drivers in Noida, the IO said.  A case has been lodged and the family members have been informed, he added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 03, 2023, 21:26 IST
    last updated: July 03, 2023, 21:26 IST
