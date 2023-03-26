Four Members of Family, Including 2 Children, Allegedly Die by Suicide in Hyderabad

In a shocking incident, a family of four allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in their apartment in Hyderabad’s Kushaiguda area, the police said on Saturday.

The four people were identified as Satish, his wife Vedha, and their two children Nishiketh (9) and Nihal (5). Police said that as per preliminary enquiries, both the children were suffering from mental health-related issues, and the parents had slipped into depression.

It is suspected that the incident happened on Friday night, but the police received the information on Saturday afternoon, officials said, as per ANI. Upon receiving information, police reached the scene, they said.

“A father, mother and their two children committed suicide in the Kandiguda area by taking an unknown poison. Preliminary enquiries revealed both children were suffering from health-related issues (mentally unsound).

Advertisement

“Even though they have been treated, the children were not recovering. The parents slipped into depression, they (the family) committed suicide. They are suspected to have died last night but we received the information at around 2 PM today. The dead victims are Satish, Vedha, Nishiket and Nihal," Inspector of Police, Kushaiguda Police Station P Venkateshwarlu told ANI.

“The PME has not been done yet. The dead bodies have been shifted to the mortuary," he said, adding that they have not registered any case in the matter.

An investigation is currently underway.

Read all the Latest India News here