WATCH | 4-Month-Old Infant Slips from Woman's Hands, Falls Into Swollen Nullah in Rain-hit Thane

In a shocking incident reported from Maharashtra’s Thane district, a four-month-old infant slipped out of the hands of a woman walking on railway tracks and fell into a nullah and was swept away. The incident took place between Thakurli and Kalyan stations on Wednesday.

A video showed a local train stopped on a small bridge and a hysterical woman crying while pointing out at a swollen drain and pleading fo help. Commuters on the train were heard saying that the woman’s baby has fallen into the nullah and swept away.

Advertisement

According to a PTI report, a Fire Brigade official said they received a distress call about a child falling into the nullah along the railway track in Thane. A search operation to trace the baby is underway.