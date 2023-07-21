Four School Students Drown in Pond in Jharkhand’s Palamu

Four students drowned in a pond close to their school in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Friday. The bodies of all four students in the age group of six to eight were recovered from the pond on Thursday evening and they are being sent to Medininagar Medical College and Hospital for postmortem examination on Friday, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rishav Garg.

“We are investigating how the students came to the pond and drowned," the ASP said.