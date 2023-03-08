Four-storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Vijay Park, No Casualties Reported | WATCH

A four-storey building collapsed in Delhi’s Vijay Park on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

A video of the incident shows sparks flying on an electric pole near the building after which the entire building crashed down.

No casualty has been reported so far in the collapse which took place in the Vijay Park area of north-east Delhi.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said that a PCR call was received at around 3 pm, about the building collapse near the Sai Baba temple in Delhi.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said, adding that debris are being cleared.

Further information about the collapse is awaited.

(With PTI inputs)

