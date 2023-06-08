Trends :Mira Road Murder CaseCharni Road MurderCyclone BiparjoyWeatherSitharaman Daughter
Home » India » Four Teenagers Killed as Bike Crashes Into Tractor-trolley in UP

Four Teenagers Killed as Bike Crashes Into Tractor-trolley in UP

The accident took place in Gohiya village in the Sant Nagar area at around 4 am when the speeding bike lost control and rammed into the tractor-trolley, Additional SP, OP Singh said

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 15:34 IST

Mirzapur-cum-Vindhyachal, India

Somesh (15), Ankit Mishra (16), Arpit Pandey (16) and Ganesh (17), who were returning after attending a marriage function, died in the crash. (Representational Image/ANI)
Four teenage boys were killed in the early hours of Thursday when their motorcycle rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district, police said. The accident took place in Gohiya village in the Sant Nagar area at around 4 am when the speeding bike lost control and rammed into the tractor-trolley, Additional SP, OP Singh said.

Somesh (15), Ankit Mishra (16), Arpit Pandey (16) and Ganesh (17), who were returning after attending a marriage function, died in the crash. The bodies have been sent for autopsy, police said.

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 08, 2023, 15:34 IST
