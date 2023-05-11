Trends :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyChennai Electricity Raghav ChadhaDwarka Expressway Accident
Home » India » Four Workers Killed in Fire at Foam Factory in UP's Faridpur

Four Workers Killed in Fire at Foam Factory in UP's Faridpur

The fire broke out on Wednesday evening due to a short circuit right before the daily shift of the factory workers ended

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 15:15 IST

Bareilly, India

There were around 50 people inside the factory at the time of the incident. (Representational Image/ ANI)
Four labourers were killed and as many injured in a fire at a foam factory in the Faridpur area in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, police said on Thursday.

According to them, the fire broke out on Wednesday evening due to a short circuit right before the daily shift of the factory workers ended. It took around three hours for the fire tenders to bring the blaze under control, Faridpur Circle Officer Gaurav Singh said.

There were around 50 people inside the factory at the time of the incident, the workers claimed.

The charred bodies of the four people were recovered only after the blaze had died down completely. Three of them have been identified as Anup (25), Arvind Kumar Mishra (32) and Rakesh (27), while efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the fourth deceased, he added.

Four labourers suffered serious burns while trying to rescue the trapped workers and were admitted to a private hospital here, Singh said, adding that one of the patients is in critical condition.

Bareilly District Magistrate Shivakant Dwivedi said he has ordered Chief Fire Officer Chandra Mohan Sharma to conduct a technical inquiry into the incident.

The foam factory is located in Jade village of Faridpur, about 20 km from the district headquarters. Goods worth lakhs of rupees are feared damaged in the fire, police said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: May 11, 2023, 15:15 IST
last updated: May 11, 2023, 15:15 IST
