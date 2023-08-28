Trends :Happy OnamAsia Cup 2023Jawan TrailerNeeraj Chopra
Home » India » Fourth Leopard Captured in Tirumala, Shifted to Tirupati Zoo

Fourth Leopard Captured in Tirumala, Shifted to Tirupati Zoo

The DFO said flashes were deactivated from cameras and animal scents were sprayed to remove human smell near the trap site

Advertisement

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 12:34 IST

Tirupati, India

The leopard has been shifted to Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (Tirupati Zoo). (News18)
The leopard has been shifted to Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (Tirupati Zoo). (News18)

In the wake of wild animal attacks on children at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh, another leopard, fourth one, was captured in the wee hours of Monday, said a forest official.

The male leopard, estimated to be about five years old, was captured at the seventh mile near Anjaneya Swamy statue around 4 AM, the official said.

The forest department has shifted the leopard to Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (Tirupati Zoo).

“This leopard had been eluding capture since August 17. It used to come near the trap and leave as it had seen the earlier leopards getting captured. So, we took several measures to trap it," Tirupati district forest officer (DFO) A Srinivasulu told PTI.

Advertisement

Flashes were deactivated from cameras and animal scents were sprayed to remove human smell near the trap site, he said.

top videos
  • Priyanka & Ranveer's Bond In Dil Dhadakne Do Is How A Sibling Bond Should Be | RakshaBandhan Special

    • As the last three captured leopards, all male, were of the same age, forest officials are suspecting if they were siblings from the same mother.

    Meanwhile, Srinivasulu confirmed that it was a leopard which had killed a minor girl recently at Tirumala.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: August 28, 2023, 12:34 IST
    last updated: August 28, 2023, 12:34 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App