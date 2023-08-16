Fresh Incidents of Stone Pelting on Trains Continue in Kerala; Vande Bharat Express Window Damaged

Fresh incidents of stone pelting on trains in Kerala continued with some miscreants on Wednesday damaging one of the windows of the moving Vande Bharat Express. Three days after two trains were pelted with stones in the northern Kannur district, the Vande Bharat Express from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram met with the same treatment resulting in damage to one of its windows and raising safety concerns over rail travel.

Railway officials said the incident occurred near Vatakara between 4 PM and 4.30 PM. The window of the C-8 coach of the train was damaged in the incident, officials said.

“No one was injured in the incident. The glass was shattered from the outside," they said. Visuals of the incident on TV channels showed the windowpane badly damaged and taped up from the outside.