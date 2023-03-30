Home » India » Fresh Spell of Rain, Thunderstorm Likely Today in Delhi

Fresh Spell of Rain, Thunderstorm Likely Today in Delhi

Delhi Weather: The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 70 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

Published By: Revathi Hariharan

PTI

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 11:32 IST

New Delhi, India

According to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 175 (moderate category). (PTI Photo)
According to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 175 (moderate category). (PTI Photo)

A fresh spell of rain along with thunderstorm is likely in the city on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).  The minimum temperature settled at 18.8 degrees Celsius while the maximum is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

According to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 175 (moderate category).  An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 70 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 30, 2023, 11:32 IST
last updated: March 30, 2023, 11:32 IST
