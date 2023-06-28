From Backyard to Business: The Jackfruit Papad Entrepreneur of Karnataka

The monsoon has swept across southern India, bringing with it a bounty of culinary delights. The Western Ghats region of Karnataka is particularly renowned for its unique monsoon delicacies.

This time of year is characterized by a soothing atmosphere of gentle raindrops drumming on rooftops and cool breezes, all enhanced by the aroma of hot filter coffee and the satisfying crunch of fire-roasted jackfruit papads.

The people of Malnad can attest to the unmatched serenity of this season.

Jackfruit, a fiber and potassium-rich fruit, is plentiful in the Western Ghats during summer. As monsoon season looms, the local people dedicate themselves to making hundreds, even thousands, of Jackfruit papads, or “Halasina Happala" in Kannada.

Historically, families would use half-ripened jackfruits from their backyards to make these papads, as they yield a perfect crunch without any excess sweetness.

Once made, the papads are left to dry under the sun for about a week. The task of protecting these treats from dogs and crows traditionally fell to children, who often found this responsibility thrilling during their summer vacations.

Once fully dried, the papads are stored in air-tight containers. When the craving strikes, they are either deep-fried in hot oil or dry-roasted over a flame.

The crispy jackfruit papad, coupled with strong filter coffee and raindrops on the window, is a cherished memory for every Malanadiga.

Although jackfruit papads are not as commonly homemade today due to busy schedules and migration, they hold considerable market potential. One family in Narasimharajapura, Chikkamagaluru district, has capitalized on this opportunity.

Latha, a homemaker, turned the traditional jackfruit papad into a successful business venture two decades ago.

Her family, primarily dependent on agriculture, has dedicated four months a year – from April to July, when jackfruits are in season, to the papad-making enterprise. Today, they have incorporated a drying machine into their operation for efficiency.