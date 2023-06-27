Trends :Mumbai RainsUniform Civil CodeDelhi RapeEid 2023Weather Change Illness
Home » India » From Carpenter to Acclaimed Sand Artist: Inspiring Journey of Telangana's Ravelli Shankar

The turning point of his life came when he sculpted a statue of Lord Ganesha using cornflake flour, a work which drew him widespread admiration in Peddapalli

Reported By: Santhosh Edunuri

Local18

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 17:26 IST

Hyderabad, India

His sand creations, including depictions of Bathukamma, Telangana Talli, Lord Sri Ram and Goddess Sita, Ambedkar, KCR, Modi, Shiva Lingams, Lord Shiva, freedom fighters, and renowned sports personalities, have garnered widespread recognition. (Photo: News18)
Ravelli Shankar of Telangana’s Peddapalli is turning heads among sand art enthusiasts and acclaimed artists alike with his spectacular creations.

His artistic journey began with carpentry, working alongside his father, where he demonstrated his talent by bringing wooden doors to life through art.  However, as mechanization began to dominate the carpentry industry, his livelihood was threatened.

Unperturbed, Shankar continued to refine his craft, practising relentlessly. The turning point of his life came when he sculpted a statue of Lord Ganesha using cornflake flour, a work which drew him widespread admiration in Peddapalli.

Encouraged by this recognition, Shankar began sculpting with sand, despite having no formal training. After two years of dedicated practice, his passion for sand art began to bear fruit.

    • His sand creations, including depictions of Bathukamma, Telangana Talli, Lord Sri Ram and Goddess Sita, Ambedkar, KCR, Modi, Shiva Lingams, Lord Shiva, freedom fighters, and renowned sports personalities, have garnered widespread recognition.

    “Receiving a certificate of appreciation from international sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarshan Pattnaik at the recent International Sand Art Festival in Odisha is the highlight of my life so far. It has boosted my confidence, and I am preparing for the upcoming International Sand Art Festival in December," said  Shankar.

