From Dubai to Tamil Nadu: Buhari Raja's Journey Back Home to Pursue Cinematic Dreams

Buhari Raja, a 32-year-old engineering, graduate from Madurai, left his job in Dubai to return to his home state of Tamil Nadu after the Covid-19 outbreak.

Seeking a new start, he opened a meat store in Madurai to support himself while also pursuing his passion for cinema.

Raja had previously worked in the film industry but returned to Dubai due to financial constraints. The decision to open a meat store came as a way to meet his needs while allowing him to focus on his passion. He explained to his family that running his own meat business would bring him peace and fulfillment, despite his background in engineering.

During this time, Buhari Raja established his Buhari Junction YouTube channel, fueled by his love for filmmaking and a desire to focus on his passion.

In an interview with News18, Raja recounted an encounter with a cobbler near the Madurai Periyar bus terminal during the Covid-19 outbreak. He had no idea that the cobbler would ultimately change his life. Raja had asked the cobbler who he thought would seek him out during the pandemic and what he was waiting for. The cobbler confidently replied that at least one person would come looking for him. Raja was inspired by the cobbler’s optimism, even during the difficult Covid-19 period, and felt encouraged to keep moving forward.

Subsequently, Raja launched a YouTube channel dedicated to sharing the stories of everyday people. The channel now has over 82,000 subscribers and more than 500 videos.

Though views were initially low, Raja believed in the importance of highlighting these individuals’ lives.

One of his early successes was an interview with Joseph, a man who relocates suicide victims’ bodies in the Kodaikanal area, discussing the topic of suicide. Buhari Raja proudly shared that he received several calls from people who overcame suicidal thoughts after watching this video.

Buhari Raja proudly shared, “I had encountered a wide range of people in my life in this manner. I’m hoping to broadcast the life tales of various people to the world and rushing jubilantly to realize my ambition."

(With inputs from Yuvathika)

