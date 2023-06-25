From Egypt to Afghanistan: List of Countries that Accorded PM Modi With Their Highest State Honours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been accorded with the ‘Order of the Nile’, which is Egypt’s highest honour, by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo.

The Order of Nile is conferred upon heads of sates, crown princes, and vice presidents who offer Egypt or humanity invaluable services. It was instituted in 1915.

PM Modi is on his maiden two-day visit to Egypt, which marks the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister in 26 years.

This is PM Modi’s 13th highest state honour in the last nine years. Let’s take a look at other nations where he was accorded the same.

➡️Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea conferred PM Modi with the ‘Companion of the Order of Logohu’ for championing the cause of unity of Pacific Island countries and spearheading the cause of Global South. This was given in May 2023.

➡️Fiji

PM Modi was accorded with the ‘Companion of the Order of Fiji,’ which is the highest honour of Fiji in recognition of PM Modi’s global leadership. This was also awarded in May 2023.

➡️Palau

PM Modi was given the ‘Ebakl Award’ by the Republic of Palau in May 2023.

➡️Bhutan

Coming closer to home, Bhutan awarded PM Modi with the ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo,’ its highest civilian decoration in December 2021.

➡️United States

Apart from this, the United States has awarded the Indian prime minister with its ‘Legion of Merit,’ which is given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements in the year 2020.

➡️Bahrain

In the gulf nations, Bahrain has awarded PM Modi its ‘King Hamad Order of the Renaissance,’ which is a top honour in the country. This was given in 2019.

➡️Maldives

The island nation of Maldives gave PM Modi the ‘Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin,’ which its highest honour awarded to foreign dignitaries in 2019.

➡️Russia

Russia has also given PM Modi its highest civilian honour, ‘Order of St. Andrew award,’ in 2019.

➡️UAE

In 2019, the United Arab Emirates presented PM Modi with the ‘Order of Zayed Award,’ which is its highest civilian honor.

➡️Palestine

Palestine in 2018, accorded PM Modi with the ‘Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award,’ the highest honour given to foreign dignitaries.

➡️Afghanistan

Afghanistan has also accorded PM Modi with the ‘State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan,’ which is the highest civilian honor of the nation. This was given in 2016.

➡️Saudi Arabia

Last in the list, Saudi Arabia accorded PM Modi with the ‘Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud,’ which is the country’s highest honor for non-muslim dignitaries. This happened in 2016.

A little more on Egypt’s Order of the Nile

The ‘Order of the Nile’ is a pure gold collar consisting of three-square gold units comprising Pharaonic symbols.

The first unit resembles the idea of protecting the state against the evils, the second one resembles prosperity and happiness brought by the Nile and the third one refers to wealth and endurance.

The three units are connected to one another by a circular gold flower decorated with turquoise and ruby. Hanging from the collar is a hexagonal pendant decorated with flowers of the Pharaonic style, and turquoise and ruby gems.