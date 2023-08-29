From Garba Night, Gujarati Food to Fashion Show — G20 Health Meet Wasn’t Only About Drugs & Diseases

From ‘Matar Millet’ and ‘Mewe ki Seekh’ to yoga dance, garba-dandiya night and a fashion show — the recently concluded G20 health ministers’ meeting went beyond closed-door discussions.

The Health Ministers’ Meeting and Joint Finance Meeting were organised from August 17-19 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, along with the World Health Organisation’s first global summit on traditional medicines and other co-branded events.

Dubbed by the Union health ministry as “India’s largest global health event", health ministers from 29 countries attended the meet, which included 14 ministers from G20 members, seven ministers from invited countries and eight from other countries.

The health ministry also organised cultural performances which brought the delegates on the stage for garba and dandiya — a form of Gujarati dance based on circular patterns.

Advertisement

“Several delegates, especially females, danced till the last song," an official who attended the event told News18.com.

“A fashion show was also organised on the theme sustainable fashion and the importance of One Health… the event was attended by designer Ritu Beri and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor along with other celebrities. Delegates also visited the native house of Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Gandhinagar."

Focus on vegetarian food & millet

The lunch and dinner menus were widespread with an average of 60 dishes served during each meal. Special focus was given to vegetarian food items but non-vegetarian food was also served.

The menu also included Gujarati food items such as ‘Gujarati Kadhi’ and ‘Bhindi Batata Nu Shaakh" along with specially curated millet-made dishes such as millet wraps, millet risotto, millet gulab jamun and millet soup.

Advertisement

India — the world’s largest producer and the world’s second-largest exporter of millet — has been promoting the consumption and cultivation of millet and running several campaigns.

With the aim to create awareness, the United Nations, at the behest of the government of India, declared 2023 the International Year Millets.

India Reaches Consensus With G20 Members

Advertisement

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the outcome document from the G20 meeting comprises 25 paragraphs. These paragraphs were unanimously agreed, except for para 22, which pertains to the chair’s summary and was focussed on the geopolitical situation in Ukraine.

Under India’s G20 presidency health working group priorities, India reached a consensus with all G20 members.

Advertisement

The priorities include focusing on one health and anti-microbial resistance, strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector with focus on availability and access to safe, effective, quality and affordable medical countermeasures. The third priority was digital health innovation and solutions to aid Universal Health Coverage and improve healthcare service delivery.