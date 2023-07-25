From 'herSTART’ Launch to Sukhoi-30 Sortie: Highlights of President Droupadi Murmu’s One Year in Office

President Droupadi Murmu completed one year in the country’s highest office on Tuesday, a milestone she will mark during her three-day visit to home-state Odisha. Hailing from the Santhal community, Murmu became the first tribal leader to assume the office of the President on July 25, 2022.

The low-profile Murmu, who was Jharkhand Governor from 2015-2021, is the second woman to hold the post. Since assuming office, Murmu has espoused several environmental and social causes.