From Near-Blindness to Joyful Play at Karunashram: The Journey Of Panther Cub Jaggu

Animals injured in accidents, orphaned, and will find shelter at Karunashram, located on Arvi Road in the Pipari Meghe area. Here, they receive necessary treatments and care before being released back into the wild once they have fully recovered.

To date, hundreds of animals have been treated and set free. Jaggu, a panther cub who was separated from his mother, has also found refuge at Karunashram, where he has been staying for the past 17 months, receiving the necessary care.

Separated from his mother, Jaggu found refuge at Karunashram

Around a year and a half ago, the Washim Forest Department discovered an injured and abandoned panther cub that was only six days old at the time.

Sadly, the cub had lost its mother and despite the forest officials’ three-day search, she could not be found. It was eventually decided that the cub should be placed in a zoological park or a rescue centre. Ultimately, the forest officials chose to send him to Karunashram, where he was given the name Jaggu.

Jaggu’s eyes were injured

Upon examination by veterinarians, Jaggu was diagnosed with pneumonia and received treatment for 15 days. However, once he recovered from pneumonia, another issue arose. He required treatment for entropion, which was impairing his vision.

Suitable treatment was administered, resulting in Jaggu’s restored sight. Thanks to the excellent care he received at Karunashram, he is now healthy and plays with great energy.

Why Jaggu will not be released into the wild at present?

Jaggu has become a beloved member of the animal family at Karunashram. However, the process of releasing him into the wild is lengthy and arduous.

Government officials must decide his future, and until then, Karunashram remains Jaggu’s home. Having spent most of his life away from the wild after being separated from his mother, releasing him into the wild now could pose risks to human habitation and even to Jaggu himself. Taking all these factors into consideration, Jaggu currently remains at Karunashram.

Wildlife enthusiasts express their joy

Jaggu is adored by all the animals at Karunashram. He has become a cherished member of this extended family. Here, he poses no harm to anyone.

Once a small, injured panther cub, separated from his mother shortly after birth and unable to see, Jaggu received excellent treatment and necessary care at Karunashram.

Observing him now, happily playing and mischievous, brings immense satisfaction to wildlife lovers in the area.