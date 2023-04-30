From Rajnath Singh to Bill Gates: World Leaders Congratulate PM Modi Ahead of 100th Mann Ki Baat

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat is all set to mark its 100th episode on Sunday, political leaders, activists and dignitaries from all across the globe are coming out to congratulate him on the milestone and shared their views on the talk show.

Ahead of the broadcast, Veteran BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to inform that he will listen to the 100th episode of PM Modi’s show at BJP’s headquarters and also wished him luck for the event.

BJP President JP Nadda, who is in Karnataka for election campaigning also urged people to listen to the show and said that PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat contributed largely to social causes.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the programme turned out to have a phenomenal reach.

“What started as a unique, unprecedented, innovation has suddenly, over some time, become a phenomenal outreach program where the Head of Government, PM Modi communicates & interacts with segments of the population in a direct manner which has a resonance with the audience," Puri said.

Meanwhile, former IPS officer Kiran Bedi also posted her thoughts on PM’s 100th Mann ki Baat on her Twitter timeline.

“Mann Ki Baat is the ultimate lesson in communicating leadership. It connects with the last mile across the length and breadth of geography, gender, cultures, language, time zones and more. Most of all it informs, educates, inspires and unites," she wrote.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates and billionaire Bill Gates also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he nears the 100th episode of his monthly radio show.

The 100th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be broadcast on over 1000 radio stations, including private FM stations, community radios, and various TV channels. The show will also be aired at the United Nations headquarters in another historic moment.

The BJP workers across the country are attempting to make it a big show and are making arrangements at around four lakh places to hear the PM’s address, with party president J P Nadda overseeing the entire exercise to make it a “historic" success.

The 100th episode of the radio show in which the prime minister talks about social development in the country and often highlights initiatives of national importance, will be aired on April 30. The flagship address aired for the first time on October 3, 2014.

