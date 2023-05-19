From Uttarakhand to Tamil Nadu: How Naga Sadhus Undertake Spiritual Journey of 4,000 Kms

Undertaking a journey of nearly 4,000 kms, several Naga Sadhus have been travelling on the road in Sashtang Namaskars, from Uttarakhand to Tamil Nadu for the “wellbeing of world" and to pay obedience to their god.

A Sashtang Namaskar is essentially prostrating in which one’s eight body parts from forehead to toes touches the ground. This is considered a way to pay respect to one’s worshipping god.

The sadhus, hailing from Madhya Pradesh have been on this journey since June last year, in the scorching summer on the tar road by putting a blanket seems to be made of thermal coal sheet. They started at Gangotri in Uttarakhand and aim to reach Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu.

As of now, they have completed their distance till the Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana.

Here, they offered special prayers to the presiding deity at Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam before resuming their arduous journey.

The sadhus, start sashtanga namaskars early morning and also takes break in between, including taking rest at night.

Out of five pilgrims in the group, three are undertaking the spiritual journey, while two others are their to follow them in a quails vehicle and look after their food arrangements.

According to the Naga Sadhus, one is purified from all sins after he makes Sashtanga Namaskaram to the worshipping god by making eight parts in body, such as head, eyes, ears, mouth, hands, thighs and feet, to touch the ground with utmost devotion.

People of the Bhadradri Kothagudem district have been wishing the pilgrimage of Naga Sadhus a grand success without any hurdle.