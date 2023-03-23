Home » India » Fugitive Amritpal Seeks UK Citizenship to Escape Indian Law: Intel Sources | Exclusive

Fugitive Amritpal Seeks UK Citizenship to Escape Indian Law: Intel Sources | Exclusive

The Khalistani separatist had applied for British citizenship in February, the sources added. This is on the basis of his marriage with Kiran Kaur, who is a UK citizen

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 23, 2023, 22:46 IST

New Delhi, India

The manhunt for Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh has sparked pro-Khalistan protests in the UK and US. (File photos: ANI)
The manhunt for Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh has sparked pro-Khalistan protests in the UK and US. (File photos: ANI)

Fugitive Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh wants citizenship of the United Kingdom, top intelligence sources have told CNN-News18.

The Waris Punjab De leader had applied for British citizenship in February, they added.

This is on the basis of his marriage with Kiran Kaur, who is a UK citizen.

According to sources, Amritpal’s application is pending with British authorities and they are yet to take a decision on the matter.

This is probably because the separatist understood the pressure and atmosphere building against him through local authorities and civil society, said officials.

He was discredited by the Sikh community and he wants a safe exit to the UK, they added.

Amritpal Singh leads Waris Punjab De, a radical organisation started by actor and activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February last year.

He is linked to a massive protest on February 23 against the arrest of his key associate and kidnapping accused, Lovepreet Singh. Six policemen were injured during the clashes.

Amritpal claims to be a follower of Khalistani separatist and terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, and his supporters call him “Bhindranwale 2.0".

