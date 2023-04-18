Trends :Solar Eclipse 2023 LiveKarnataka Election 2023 LIVERahul GandhiCovid NewsAtiq Ahmed
Home » India » Full Emergency at Delhi Airport as AI Flight Lands with Crack in Windshield

Full Emergency at Delhi Airport as AI Flight Lands with Crack in Windshield

Air India, in a statement, said that its flight AI858 operating on the Pune-Delhi route landed ahead of its scheduled time following a minor crack on the aircraft's windshield

Advertisement

Published By: Debalina Dey

PTI

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 22:08 IST

Mumbai, India

The AI aircraft will undergo the necessary maintenance procedure, and its windshield will be replaced, Air India said. (Representational image: Reuters/File)
The AI aircraft will undergo the necessary maintenance procedure, and its windshield will be replaced, Air India said. (Representational image: Reuters/File)

Full emergency was declared at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday for a Delhi-bound Air India flight owing to a glitch, a source said.

The flight had 180 passengers on board.

Air India, in a statement, said that its flight AI858 operating on the Pune-Delhi route landed ahead of its scheduled time following a minor crack on the aircraft’s windshield.

“Full emergency was declared for the Air India Delhi flight from Pune at Indira Gandhi International airport at 5.44 pm on Tuesday due to a glitch. The aircraft was carrying 180 passengers on board," the source said.

“Air India flight AI 858 operating Pune-Delhi on April 18 safely landed in Delhi ahead of its scheduled arrival time, following a minor crack on the right (starboard side) of the operating aircraft’s windshield," the airline said.

Advertisement

All passengers and flight crew were safe, it said.

RELATED NEWS

The aircraft will undergo the necessary maintenance procedure, and its windshield will be replaced, Air India added.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Debalina DeyDebalina Dey is a chief sub-editor with over nine years of experience at the des...Read More

first published: April 18, 2023, 22:08 IST
last updated: April 18, 2023, 22:08 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Aryan Khan Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Shehnaaz Gill Makes Internet Swoon With Sultry Photoshoot In Black Cutout Dress, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures