Trichy-Sharjah Air India Express Flight Makes Precautionary Landing at Trivandrum Airport

An Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah with 160 people on board made a precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Monday. The flight faced technical difficulties shortly after take-off and was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

While the airport authority declared a full emergency at the International Airport, AI Express in a statement said it was a precautionary landing.

“The decision was taken due to a technical snag post-takeoff. The airline clarifies that this was not an emergency landing," the airline said.

Flight IX 613, with 154 passengers and six crew onboard, departed from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu at around 10:45 AM.

The flight landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram at 12:01 PM, an Air India spokesperson said.