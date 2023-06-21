Fully Geared Up to Ensure Smooth Conduct of Amarnath Yatra: BSF DIG

Border Security Force personnel are fully geared up to ensure smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir which is scheduled to start on July 1, a senior officer said in Suchetgarh on Wednesday.

Hundreds of BSF personnel participated in a yoga session held at the Octerio Border Outpost here on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga.

“We want our soldiers to stay healthy and fulfil their duties efficiently. We have included yoga in our daily routine and it helps our soldiers stay stress-free," said BSF Deputy Inspector General Chiter Pal on the sidelines of the event here.