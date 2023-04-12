‘Future of E-Pharmacies’: Health Ministry to Meet CEOs, Top Executives from Companies

The Modi government plans to meet CEOs and top executives running e-pharmacies in India, a top government official said on Wednesday.

After giving a nod to e-pharmacies, the Modi government in March took a U-turn on its decision to support online sale of medicines, claiming the government has noticed malpractices in the sector, which lead to concerns over data privacy, sales of medicines without prescription and predatory pricing.

In February, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had served a show-cause notice to more than 20 top Indian e-pharmacy companies, including Amazon, Flipkart, Tata 1MG and other top players.

After its decision to discourage the sales of online medicines, the industry’s requests for appointment with Union minister of health and family welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya started pouring in.

Now, the official said the minister is likely to meet the industry representatives soon.

“The ministry is in favour of e-prescription, but not online sale of medicines, unless it is inter-linked on large-scale platforms," the top source said, without divulging any more details on date and list of invitees for the meeting.

The official said the industry has been pitching in favour of the system, citing the global models, but the ministry has studied the ongoing strong e-pharmacy systems across the globe. “Industry has always been pitching us the systems in markets such as the United States. But those markets have evolved and their systems are well-embedded with other health services. The case in India is different and needs more attention."

“The idea is to discuss it and understand from the industry if they can answer and solve our concerns."

TO PROTECT OFFLINE CHEMISTS

The move is driven by the complaint forwarded by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) to multiple government agencies, including the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

It is a long-drawn battle between offline chemists and e-pharmacists.

AIOCD, which is an apex body of approximately 12 lakh offline chemists across India, had sent an advance notice for nationwide agitation against inaction by government agencies on the illegal sale of drugs on the online platform with predatory pricing.

The official added that it is the government’s responsibility to also consider the ecosystem and business viability of 12 lakh brick and mortar chemists.

“If the sales of offline chemists are reduced by 30% or more, they will be forced to shut shop and within sometime the ball will be in the court of online chemists. Monopoly is not good for any market especially when it deals with public health."

