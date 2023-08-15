Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
G-20 Grouping Acknowledges India's Approach of Women-led Development: PM

G-20 Grouping Acknowledges India's Approach of Women-led Development: PM

PM Modi said, 'When you go to a village, you will find 'bank-wali didi, Anganwadi didi and dawai-wali (medicine) didi. It is my dream to make 2 crore lakhpati didis in villages.'

Published By: News Desk

PTI

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 14:21 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi said that the G-20 has also acknowledged India's approach of women-led development.
PM Modi said that the G-20 has also acknowledged India's approach of women-led development. (AP File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded women’s self-help groups and their contribution and said the G-20 grouping has acknowledged India’s approach of women-led development.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, PM Modi said that women’s self-help groups have 10 crore members.

“When you go to a village, you will find ‘bank-wali didi, Anganwadi didi and dawai-wali (medicine) didi. It is my dream to make 2 crore lakhpati didis in villages," he said.

The prime minister further said the government is planning a new policy for the agri-tech sector to strengthen women’s self-help groups.

    • “We will train them in operating and repairing drones. Many self-help groups will be provided with drones. These agricultural drones can be utilized effectively. The initiative will begin with the flight of drones by 15,000 women’s self-help groups," he said.

    Prime Minister Modi also said it is now being seen that more than men, women are studying STEM. He further said that the G-20 has also acknowledged India’s approach of women-led development. Modi also said, “It is everyone’s responsibility to ensure there is no atrocity against our daughters."

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 15, 2023, 14:21 IST
    last updated: August 15, 2023, 14:21 IST
