G-20 Grouping Acknowledges India's Approach of Women-led Development: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded women’s self-help groups and their contribution and said the G-20 grouping has acknowledged India’s approach of women-led development.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, PM Modi said that women’s self-help groups have 10 crore members.

“When you go to a village, you will find ‘bank-wali didi, Anganwadi didi and dawai-wali (medicine) didi. It is my dream to make 2 crore lakhpati didis in villages," he said.

The prime minister further said the government is planning a new policy for the agri-tech sector to strengthen women’s self-help groups.