G20 Delegates to Visit Popular Spots, Historical Places as Tourism Meet Comes to an End

The G20 Tourism Meet being held in Srinagar will conclude with a special tour of all the popular tourists spots in the city for the delegates.

The delegates are scheduled to visit the Mughal gardens, the newly developed riverfront, Government Arts Emporium, Polo View market and other key historic places in the beautiful city.

For this, security has been beefed up, and forces have been deployed in large numbers, especially on roads where envoys would travel.

Forces have been frisking vehicles, carrying random checks to ensure foolproof cover amid all this.

“The delegates will visit the Mughal Gardens in Srinagar which are heavily drawn upon the Persian style of architecture. They will interact with flower growers there," officials said.

Delegates will also visit the Government Arts Emporium and interact with artisans and see live demonstrations of a variety of motifs, techniques and crafts including carpets, shawls, paper machie, sozni among others.

To see Srinagar’s new look under smart city projects, delegates will be taken to Jhelum Riverfront, Zero Bridge and Polo View Market.

“At polo view market, they will interact with local traders of the first pedestrian and wire free market in Srinagar. Interaction with local trading community and opportunity to explore Kashmir art, craft and souvenirs," an official said.

G20 members are also expected to interact with sports persons who will demonstrate Yoga and Wushu to them.

They earlier visited Char Chinar, a small island in the middle of Dal Lake, which has four Chinar at its corners, while on a Shikara ride.

This comes as Lieutenant General of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Monday told delegates that J&K will soon find its place in the top 50 destinations in the world and it will be on the travel bucket list of global travellers.

About 60 foreign delegates arrived in Srinagar on Monday for the third tourism working group meeting of the G20 countries, officials said.

This is the first international meeting being held in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh - in August 2019.